Markets snap 5-day rally; Sensex falls 166 points, Nifty slips below 11,000

New Delhi: Snapping its 5-day rally, markets ended in the negative zone on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex fell 166.54 points or 0.45 percent to close at 37,104.28 while the NSE Nifty dropped 52.90 points or 0.48 percent to 10,982.80.

Major losers in the Sensex pack werer Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paint, ITC, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance, falling upto 5.10 percent. On the other hand shares of ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, HDFC, Tech Mahindra and ONGC were major gainers, rising upto 2.13 percent.