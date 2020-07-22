Markets snap five-session winning streak, Nifty settles at 11,133

New Delhi: Snapping five-session winning streak, markets ended lower on Wednesday dragged by index heavyweights amid weak cues from global markets.

Sensex fell 58.81 points or 0.16 percent to settle at 37,871.52. Similarly the NSE Nifty declined 29.65 points or 0.27 percent to close at 11,132.60.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were HUL, Tata Steel, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, L&T, TCS, Asian Paints, Nestle, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and SBI.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Titan, PowerGrid, NTPC, ITC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and Ultrachem were among the gainers, rallying upto 7.36 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee pared settled on a flat note at 74.75 against the US dollar. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.74 per cent to USD 43.99 per barrel.

In the previous session on Tuesday, markets closed at 4-month high. The BSE Sensex closed 511.34 points or 1.37 percent higher at 37,930.33. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 140.05 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 11,162.25.