BSE

Markets snaps 4-day gaining steak; Sensex ends 561 points lower

The BSE Sensex fell 561.45 points or 1.58 percent to end at 34,868.98. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended 165.70 points or 1.58 percent lower at 10,305.30.

Markets snaps 4-day gaining steak; Sensex ends 561 points lower

New Delhi: Markets snapped 4-day gaining streak with both equity indices falling 1.58 percent on Tuesday led by losses in banking and financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 561.45 points or 1.58 percent to end at 34,868.98. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended 165.70 points or 1.58 percent lower at 10,305.30.

Major losers were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Powergrid, Bajaj Finserve, Axis Bank, SBI, HCL Tech, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma and Ultra Chem, falling upto 7.43 percent.

Bucking the trend, Asianpaint, ITC, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, RIL and  TCS ended in positive, rising upto 3.82 percent.

