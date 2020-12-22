हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets stage strong recovery, Sensex rebounds 453 points

The 30-share BSE index ended 452.73 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 46,006.69. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 137.90 points or 1.03 per cent to 13,466.30.

Markets stage strong recovery, Sensex rebounds 453 points

New Delhi: Markets staged strong recovery on Tuesday with Sensex zooming 453 points higher led by rally in IT and banking stocks.

The 30-share BSE index ended 452.73 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 46,006.69. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 137.90 points or 1.03 per cent to 13,466.30.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Powergrid, Sun Pharma, Nestle, LT, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, TCS and Dr Reddy, rising upto 5.09 percent. On the other hand major losers were Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, RIL and IndusInd Bank, falling upto 0.94 percent.

Oil prices dropped almost 2% on Tuesday to below $50 a barrel, a Reuters report said. Brent crude was down 72 cents, or 1.4% to $50.19 a barrel at 0915 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 76 cents, or 1.6%, to $47.21.

FTSE futures down 0.14% and E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index off 0.29%. Australia`s S&P/ASX 200 was 1.21% lower. Japan`s Nikkei 225 was down 0.77% in the afternoon session. MSCI`s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.75%. Hang Seng Index further slipped 0.63% and China`s benchmark CSI300 Index declined 0.35%, Reuters added.

The rupee meanwhile settled 5 paise lower at 73.84 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todayNifty 50BSE Sensex
Next
Story

Sensex jumps 302 points, Nifty rises to 13,423 in opening session
  • 1,00,75,116Confirmed
  • 1,46,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M6S

J&K DDC Election Results 2020: Close fight between the BJP and Gupkar alliance