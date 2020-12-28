हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSE

Markets touch new record highs; Sensex soars 370 points

Markets were closed on account of Christmas on Friday.

Markets touch new record highs; Sensex soars 370 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive trade on Monday led by gains in index heavyweights and financial stocks amidst positive global cues. Both equity indices hit record intra-day high.

The BSE Sensex 370.24 points or 0.79 percent to 47,343.78. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 110.55 points to 13,859.80 in early trade.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were NTPC, ONGC, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC bank, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Kotak Bank, Titan, LT and Ultrachem, rising upto 1.35 percent. TCS was the only laggard in the Sensex pack, falling upto 0.08 percent.

Markets were closed on account of Christmas on Friday.

Japan`s Nikkei inched up 0.4%. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%, though trade is slow with many markets still closed for holiday. Oil prices edged down a tad, with U.S. crude futures down 0.8% at $47.85 per barrel, a Reuters report said.

