Meesho IPO Allotment Today: Strong 79x Subscription Sets Stage For Big Listing

New Delhi: Meesho’s much-anticipated IPO has reached a key milestone as the allotment process is scheduled for completion on December 8, 2025. Investors who participated in the issue will soon be able to check whether they have received shares, with the status becoming available on the websites of KFin Technologies, BSE, and NSE.

To view the status on the registrar’s portal, applicants must select “Meesho Ltd” from the IPO dropdown and verify using their PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID. On the BSE allotment page, users need to choose the equity segment, pick the Meesho IPO, enter key details, and submit the captcha. NSE also provides an allotment enquiry option under its IPO section, where applicants can log in using their PAN and application details.

The IPO saw exceptionally strong investor interest during its subscription window from December 3 to 5. Overall, the issue was subscribed 79 times, underscoring robust demand across categories. The QIB segment led with an impressive 120x subscription, followed by non-institutional investors at 38x and retail investors at 19x. Each IPO lot consisted of 135 shares, making it accessible to a wide base of retail applicants.

Market sentiment has remained upbeat, boosted by grey market trends. Meesho shares are reportedly commanding a Rs 153 premium, nearly 38 percent above the upper price band of Rs 111, signalling expectations of strong listing gains.

Successful allottees can expect shares to be credited to their Demat accounts by December 9, while trading in Meesho’s equity shares is set to begin on the NSE and BSE from December 10, 2025.

With strong subscription figures and healthy grey-market premiums, the Meesho IPO is being closely watched as one of the year’s standout listings.