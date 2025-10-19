Muhurat Trading 2025 Shifted To Oct 21: Here’s Why It Won’t Happen On Diwali Day

New Delhi: In a departure from tradition, the Indian stock market will remain open on Monday, October 20, 2025, and hold the Muhurat Trading session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, according to the official holiday list released by BSE and NSE. This year, the timing of the auspicious trading session has shifted — and here’s why.

What’s Different This Year?

Usually, the Muhurat Trading session — a one-hour symbolic trading period marking the start of the new Samvat year — takes place on Diwali day in the evening hours, often between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM. However, in 2025, Diwali falls on October 20 (Monday), while Dhanteras — the day associated with wealth and prosperity — is on October 18 (Saturday).

The stock exchanges have decided to conduct Muhurat Trading on October 21, a day after Diwali, because October 20 coincides with Amavasya (new moon day), when Lakshmi Puja and Diwali festivities occur in the evening. Conducting trading at that time would have clashed with traditional puja rituals observed by most traders and investors.

Muhurat Trading 2025 Timing

As per official exchange notifications:

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Time: 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM (IST)

This marks a rare shift to a daytime Muhurat session, unlike previous years when it was held in the evening.

Why It Matters

Muhurat Trading holds deep cultural significance, symbolizing good fortune and new beginnings on Dalal Street. Traders, investors, and institutions participate to mark the start of the Hindu Samvat year, often placing small buy orders for auspiciousness.

So, while Diwali 2025 celebrations will light up homes on October 20, the stock market’s festive start will arrive a day later — on October 21, marking a new chapter in trading tradition.