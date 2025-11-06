Orkla India IPO Listing Today; Grey Market Premium Hints At Positive Start

New Delhi: Orkla India is set to make its market debut today after its IPO drew strong interest from investors. The company’s shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE on November 6, 2025, marking an important milestone for the brand. All eyes will now be on how the stock performs on its first day of trading.

IPO Timeline and Listing Details

The IPO of Orkla India Ltd, the parent company of MTR Foods was open for subscription from October 29 to October 31 and the share allotment was finalised on November 3. The company is now set to list its shares on the BSE and NSE on November 6, marking its official entry into the stock market.

Stock to Trade from 10 AM Today

The exchange has also informed that Orkla India’s shares will be included in the Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, November 6, 2025. After this session, the stock will be available for regular trading starting from 10:00 AM.

Grey Market Signals Positive Listing

Orkla India is seeing healthy interest in the grey market. As per market trackers, the IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 66 per share, meaning the stock is being traded Rs 66 higher than its issue price before official listing. This suggests expectations of a strong listing among investors.

Subscription Response and IPO Highlights

The Orkla India IPO was open for subscription from October 29 to October 31, with allotment finalized on November 3. The stock is set to list on the BSE and NSE on November 6. The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 695 to Rs 730 per share and raised Rs 1,667.54 crore through an offer-for-sale of 2.28 crore shares.

The issue received a strong overall subscription of 48.73 times, according to NSE data. Retail investors subscribed 7.05 times, non-institutional investors 54.42 times, and qualified institutional buyers led the demand with a massive 117.63 times subscription.