PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Firm Targets Rs 28,073 Cr Valuation, Sets Price Band For Rs 3,480

New Delhi: PhysicsWallah Ltd., one of India’s fastest-growing edtech platforms has announced the price range for its upcoming IPO, valuing the company at around 3.2 billion dollars. The public offering will open for subscription on November 11 and conclude on November 13. The IPO will be managed by leading investment banks including Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Goldman Sachs India, and Axis Capital.

IPO Size, Price Band & Founders’ Stake Sale

The PhysicsWallah IPO will include a total of 31.93 crore shares, out of which 28.44 crore are fresh shares and 3.49 crore will be offered for sale (OFS). The price band is set at Rs 103–Rs 109 per share, with the company aiming to raise up to Rs 3,480 crore. This values PhysicsWallah at around Rs 28,073 crore (about 3.2 billion dollars), higher than its earlier 2.8 billion dollars valuation in September 2024.

Notably, the OFS portion has been reduced, as founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob will now sell shares worth Rs 380 crore instead of the previously planned Rs 720 crore, indicating strong confidence in the company’s growth ahead.

Grey Market Signals Modest Listing Premium

As per data from Investorgain, the PhysicsWallah IPO is currently commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 9. This suggests that the stock could list at roughly 8% higher than the upper end of its price band of Rs 109 on the day of listing.

PhysicsWallah Stays Strong Amid Edtech Slowdown

PhysicsWallah, which was valued at 2.8 billion dollars in September last year, has managed to maintain its position and stability even as other big players in the edtech sector—like Unacademy, Vedantu, and the once 22 billion dollars-valued Byju’s—faced layoffs, losses, and financial challenges.

Revenue Momentum Picking Up Pace

PhysicsWallah continues to show strong financial growth. In the April–June quarter of FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs 847 crore, which is a 33 per cent jump compared to Rs 635.2 crore in the same period last year. On a yearly basis, its revenue rose from Rs 1,940.7 crore in FY24 to Rs 2,886.6 crore in FY25, marking an impressive growth of nearly 49 per cent.