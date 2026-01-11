Q3 Earnings, Inflation Data And US Tariff Uncertainty Likely To Drive Sensex, Nifty Next Week

New Delhi: Indian stock markets are expected to remain volatile in the coming week as investors brace for a mix of key domestic and global triggers, including the start of the December quarter earnings season, the release of crucial inflation data, and continued uncertainty over US trade policies.

Benchmark indices ended the past week on a weak note, extending their losing streak to five sessions, as caution ahead of corporate results and persistent foreign fund outflows kept sentiment subdued.

The focus will now shift to how companies perform in the December quarter and whether macroeconomic numbers provide any relief to markets.

The earnings season will kick off with major IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra announcing their Q3 results.

On the macro front, the coming week will be data-heavy, with India set to release CPI inflation, WPI inflation, trade balance figures and foreign exchange reserves data.

These indicators will be crucial in assessing the health of the economy and shaping expectations around interest rates and policy outlook.

Global cues will also remain in focus, especially developments related to US trade policy. The US Supreme Court is scheduled to hear and deliver decisions on key cases, including a challenge to President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariff measures.

Any clarity or surprise ruling could influence global markets and, in turn, Indian equities.

“Immediate resistance lies at 25,800, followed by 25,940 and 26,000, while support is placed at 25,600 and 25,450. A breakdown below 25,300 may intensify downside pressure,” an expert said.

“On the daily timeframe, Nifty closed decisively below the crucial 25,800 resistance level -- reflecting a breakdown of an important supply zone and short-term bearish dominance,” a market expert stated.