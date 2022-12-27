Radiant Cash IPO subscribed just 53 % on last day of offer

New Delhi: The Initial public offer of Radiant Cash Management Services was subscribed just 53 per cent on the last day of subscription on Tuesday. The Rs 388-crore initial share-sale received bids for 1,45,98,150 shares against 2,74,29,925 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was fully subscribed, while non-institutional investors portion received 66 per cent subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 20 per cent.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of up to 33,125,000 equity shares. Price range for the offer is at Rs 94-99 a share. IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and YES Securities were the managers to the offer.

