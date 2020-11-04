Sensex closes 355 points higher, Nifty reclaims 11,900

New Delhi: Markets extended rally for the third straight session on Wednesday with both equity indices closing over 0.80 percent.

The BSE index ended 355.01 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 40,616.14. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 95 points or 0.80 per cent to 11,908.50.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, RIL, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, SBI, Titan and TCS, rising 4.85 percent.

On the other hand, HDFC, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, NTPC, L&T, Tata Steel, Bharti Airel, Ultrachem and ITC were among the laggards, falling upto 2.02 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 503.55 points or 1.27 per cent higher at 40,261.13, while Nifty advanced 144.35 points or 1.24 per cent to 11,813.50.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,274.40 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains, while Hong Kong settled in the red. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.72 per cent higher at USD 40.79 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 35 paise to close at 74.76 against the US dollar.