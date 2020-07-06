Sensex closes 467 points higher; Nifty tops 10,760

New Delhi: Markets closed in green on Monday led by gains in banking and financials amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 465.86 points or 1.29 percent to close 36,487.28 at while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 156.30 points or 1.47 percent to 10,763.65.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were M&M, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Maruti, TCS, HDF Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserve, SBI, IndusInd Bank and ONGC, rising upto 7.58 percent.

Bajaj Auto was the major loser in the Sensex pack, falling upto 1.29 percent. Workers at Bajaj Auto, India`s biggest exporter of motorbikes, are demanding the temporary closure of one of its plants after 250 employees there tested positive for coronavirus, its unions said on Saturday, as companies struggle to ramp up operations.

Other major laggards were HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HUL, and HCL Tech, falling upto 0.90 percent.

The rupee meanwhile pared initial gains and settled 2 paise down at 74.68 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share BSE index settled 177.72 points or 0.50 per cent, higher at 36,021.42. It touched a high of 36,110.21 and a low of 35,872.38. The NSE Nifty rose 55.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at 10,607.35.