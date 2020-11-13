Sensex closes 86 points higher; Nifty ends above 12,700

New Delhi: Markets closed in the green on Friday tracking recovery in financial stocks amid mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 85.81 points or 0.20 percent higher at 43,443. The broader NSE Nifty rose 29.15 points or 0.23 percent to 12,719.95.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Ultrachem, Titan, RIL, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and Kotak Bank, rising upto 3.32 percent.

On the other hand, L&T, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, TCS, M&M, Maruti, HUL, Powergrid and SunPharma were among the laggards, falling upto 2.04 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee settled on a flat note at 74.62 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 236.48 points or 0.54 percent lower at 43,357.19, while Nifty slipped 58.35 points or 0.46 percent to 12,690.80.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,514.12 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended in the red, while Seoul was positive.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.69 per cent lower at USD 43.23 per barrel.