Sensex cracks 1000 points, Nifty opens below 8,400; ONCG, IndusInd fall

Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday (March 30) with the Sensex plunging 1,044.28 points or 3.50% at 28771.31, and the Nifty going down 298.80 points or 3.45% at 8361.45.

About 225 shares have advanced, 670 shares declined, and 67 shares are unchanged. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, M&M and Vedanta were the major losers on Nifty.

Benchmark indices traded weak in the pre-opening session with the Sensex declining 236.43 points or 0.79% at 29579.16 and Nifty went down 301.00 points or 3.48% at 8359.25.

Indian rupee went down in the early trade on Monday after opening lower by 33 paise at 75.18 per dollar against previous close of 74.85 on Friday (March 27).

On Friday, equity benchmark indices ended not with enthusiasm amid RBI's policy rate announcements including repo and reverse repo rate cut. The Sensex closed 131.18 points down or 0.44% at 29815.59, and the broader Nifty ended up 18.80 points or 0.22% at 8660.25.

Major gainers on the Nifty were Coal India, Axis Bank, ITC, and NTPC, while Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, and GAIL were top loser stocks. About 1131 shares advanced, 1138 shares declined, while 166 stocks remain unchanged.