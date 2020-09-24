हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex crashes 1,115 points, Nifty tests 10,800

The BSE Sensex tanked 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cent down to end at 36,553.60. Similarly, the NSE Nifty crashed 326.30 points or 2.93 per cent to close at 10,805.55.

Sensex crashes 1,115 points, Nifty tests 10,800

New Delhi: Markets fell for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday amid a heavy selloff in global equities.

The BSE Sensex tanked 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cent down to end at 36,553.60. Similarly, the NSE Nifty crashed 326.30 points or 2.93 per cent to close at 10,805.55.

Barring Hindustan Unilever, all Sensex components ended in the red. Top laggards in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserve, SBI and Bharti Airtel, tumbling over 7 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 65.66 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 37,668.42, while Nifty shed 21.80 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 11,131.85.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,912.44 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 32 paise to finish at 73.89 against the US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.22 per cent lower at USD 41.68 per barrel.

