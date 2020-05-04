हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex crashes 2000 points at close; financials, auto stocks worst-hit

New Delhi: Markets saw a heavy bloodbath on Monday with both the equity indices falling over 5 percent, tracking global cues and domestic uncertainties.

The BSE Sensex tanked 2002.27 points or 5.94 percent to 31,715.35 while the NSE Nifty crashed 566.40 points or 5.74 percent to 9,293.50.

The bloodbath in the market were impacted by the round three of the nation-wide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 Pandemic. India has been on lockdown since May 24 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The government last week extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17.

Auto and financial stocks have been the worst hit in today’s market crash. Several automobile major reported zero sales for the month of April owing to lockdown.

Other than Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma, all the other stocks in the Sensex pack ended in the red. Major Laggards were ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel, Titan, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Heromoto Corp, Bajaj Auto, falling upto 10.96 percent.

 

