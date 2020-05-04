Sensex crashes 2000 points, Nifty slips below 9,300

New Delhi: Markets continued to bleed further on Monday in the pre-closing hours, with both the equity indices falling over 5 percent.

At 3.10 PM, the BSE Sensex tanked 2014.17 points or 5.97 percent to 31,703.45 while the NSE Nifty crashed 564.50 points or 5.73 percent to 9,295.40.

The bloodbath in the market were impacted by global cues and the round three of the nation-wide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Shares of banks, metals, and automobile companies were the worst-hit in the intra-day market crash. All the Nifty sectoral indices were in the red, led by Nifty Bank index, down over 6 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors purchased equity shares worth Rs 1,968.80 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Markets remained upbeat last week, posting rally throughout the week on hopes that the lockdown, announced by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic will be over on May 3. However, The government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17.