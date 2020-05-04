हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex crashes 2000 points, Nifty slips below 9,300

At 3.10 PM, the BSE Sensex tanked 2014.17 points or 5.97 percent to 31,703.45 while the NSE Nifty crashed 564.50 points or 5.73 percent to 9,295.40.

Sensex crashes 2000 points, Nifty slips below 9,300

New Delhi: Markets continued to bleed further on Monday in the pre-closing hours, with both the equity indices falling over 5 percent.

At 3.10 PM, the BSE Sensex tanked 2014.17 points or 5.97 percent to 31,703.45 while the NSE Nifty crashed 564.50 points or 5.73 percent to 9,295.40.

The bloodbath in the market were impacted by global cues and the round three of the nation-wide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Shares of banks, metals, and automobile companies were the worst-hit in the intra-day market crash. All the Nifty sectoral indices were in the red, led by Nifty Bank index, down over 6 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors purchased equity shares worth Rs 1,968.80 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Markets remained upbeat last week, posting rally throughout the week on hopes  that the lockdown, announced by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic will be over on May 3. However, The government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17.

 

 

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Hindustan Unilever shares drop over 5% after Q4 earnings
Corona Meter
  • 42533Confirmed
  • 11707Discharged
  • 1373Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M22S

Most crowds were seen outside liquor stores, Chhattisgarh govt arranged for home delivery