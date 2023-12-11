trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697603
NewsBusinessMarkets
STOCK MARKET TODAY

Sensex Crosses 70,000 Level For The First Time

Equity market rallied in the early trade trade.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 09:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sensex Crosses 70,000 Level For The First Time

New Delhi: Equity market rallied in the early trade trade on Monday, with BSE Sensex crossing 70,000 level for the first time.

Asian shares were mixed on Monday after Wall Street reached a 20-month high ahead of a week that includes essential U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's final rate decision of the year.U.S. futures were lower and oil prices rose to recover some of their sharp losses in recent months.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 2% to 16,012.42 and the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.6% to 2,952.57. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: IPC issues drug safety alert for Painkiller Meftal
DNA Video
DNA: 220 Crore IT Raid Congress: Who is Dheeraj Sahu?
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Mahua Moitra now?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
DNA Video
DNA: Sreesanth vs Gautam Gambhir 'fixer' scandal
DNA Video
'Investigative' DNA test of Gogamedi murder case
DNA Video
DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder