Sensex Crosses 70,000 Level For The First Time

New Delhi: Equity market rallied in the early trade trade on Monday, with BSE Sensex crossing 70,000 level for the first time.

Asian shares were mixed on Monday after Wall Street reached a 20-month high ahead of a week that includes essential U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's final rate decision of the year.U.S. futures were lower and oil prices rose to recover some of their sharp losses in recent months.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 2% to 16,012.42 and the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.6% to 2,952.57.