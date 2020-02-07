Sensex down by 100 points, Nifty at 12126; Lupin, Hero MotoCorp in focus

MUMBAI: The S&P benchmark BSE Sensex opened flat, down about 100 points while Nifty traded lower at 12,122 as the markets opened on Friday.

Around 9.30 am, the Sensex was down by about 100 points at 41273.41, and the Nifty, down 12 points, traded at 12126.

About 420 shares have advanced, 211 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.

Hero MotoCorp, Zee Ent, NTPC, Yes Bank, Wipro, Titan, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto were among major gainers on the Indices, while Eicher Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, BPCL and Power Grid were top losers.

Among the Sensex stocks, Hero MotoCorp rose 3% after the motorcycle maker reported a 14.5% growth in its December quarter profit, largely driven by a sharp fall in tax expenses.

In the previous four sessions, the Sensex had surged about 1,500 points.

Asian markets were moderately lower on Friday after a week-long rally as investors took profits and assess developments in China's deadly coronavirus crisis. Strong US data and China's stimulus measures have provided a boost to equities after last week's sell-off.