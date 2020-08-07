Sensex drops over 200 points in opening trade; Nifty slips below 11,200

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative zone on Friday dragged by losses in heavyweights amid weak cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex was trading 151.50 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 37,873.95; while the NSE Nifty was down 32.95 points or 0.29 per cent at 11,167.20.

HCL Tech, HDFC twins, Infosys, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were the top laggard in the Sensex pack, falling over 1 per cent. On the other hand, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and TCS were among the gainers.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 637.43 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1% and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng fell 2%. Tencent, Asia`s second-biggest company by market capitalisation, dropped 9.0%. Mainland China`s CSI 300 Index fell 1.3% while Japan`s Nikkei slipped 0.6%. S&P500 futures slid 0.5%, a Reuters report said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.33 per cent lower at USD 44.94 per barrel.

In the previous session, the Sensex had ended 362.12 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 38,025.45, while the broader Nifty had jumped 98.50 points or 0.89 per cent to finish at 11,200.15.