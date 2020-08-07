हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex drops over 200 points in opening trade; Nifty slips below 11,200

The BSE Sensex was trading 151.50 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 37,873.95; while the NSE Nifty was down 32.95 points or 0.29 per cent at 11,167.20.

Sensex drops over 200 points in opening trade; Nifty slips below 11,200

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative zone on Friday dragged by losses in heavyweights amid weak cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex was trading 151.50 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 37,873.95; while the NSE Nifty was down 32.95 points or 0.29 per cent at 11,167.20.

HCL Tech, HDFC twins, Infosys, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were the top laggard in the Sensex pack, falling over 1 per cent. On the other hand, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and TCS were among the gainers.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 637.43 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1% and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng fell 2%. Tencent, Asia`s second-biggest company by market capitalisation, dropped 9.0%. Mainland China`s CSI 300 Index fell 1.3% while Japan`s Nikkei slipped 0.6%. S&P500 futures slid 0.5%, a Reuters report said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.33 per cent lower at USD 44.94 per barrel.

In the previous session, the Sensex had ended 362.12 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 38,025.45, while the broader Nifty had jumped 98.50 points or 0.89 per cent to finish at 11,200.15.

 

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in focus on August 7, 2020
  • 19,64,536Confirmed
  • 40,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT50S

Sikkim: Rangeet river in spate after heavy rains