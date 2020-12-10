हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex drops over 250 points in early trade; Nifty tests 13,450

UltraTech Cement was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, M&M, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

Sensex drops over 250 points in early trade; Nifty tests 13,450

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 250 points in early trade on Thursday tracking losses in index-heavyweight HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid weak trend in global markets.

According to traders, profit-booking emerged at higher levels, dragging benchmark indices lower.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 254.72 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 45,848.78.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 79.60 points or 0.59 per cent to 13,449.50.

UltraTech Cement was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, M&M, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Maruti, Nestle India, Titan and PowerGrid were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 494.99 points or 1.09 per cent higher at its lifetime high of 46,103.50, while Nifty rallied 136.15 points or 1.02 per cent to its new record high of 13,529.10.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,564.23 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

"Domestic markets do not appear inspiring at the moment as global markets are trading in red," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

US equities finished lower mainly led by selling pressure in technology stocks, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the red in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the positive territory.

Live TV

#mute

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.53 per cent higher at USD 49.12 per barrel. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Markets end at fresh record highs, Sensex breaches 46,000-mark for first time
  • 97,67,371Confirmed
  • 1,41,772Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M18S

Why did the issue of farmer protests in India arise in UK Parliament?