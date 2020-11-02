Sensex ends 144 points higher, Nifty closes above 11,660

New Delhi: Markets ended in the positive zone on Monday led by rally in financial stocks amid positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex settled 143.51 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 39,757.58. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 26.75 points or 0.23 per cent to 11,669.15.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserve, Kotak Bank, NTPC and Powergrid, rising upto 7.10 percent. On the other hand, major losers were RIL, HCL Tech, TCS, Asian Paint, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Ultrachem, Nestle and LT, falling upto 8.62 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 32 paise to end at 74.42 against the US dollar.

Live TV

#mute

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.06 per cent lower at USD 37.16 per barrel.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 135.78 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 39,614.07, while Nifty slipped 28.40 points or 0.24 per cent to 11,642.40.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 870.88 crore on a net basis on Friday.