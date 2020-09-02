हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex ends 185 points higher; Nifty tops 11,500

The BSE Sensex ended 185.23 points or 0.48 percent higher at 39,086.03.

New Delhi: Markets ended in the positive zone on Wednesday amid a positive global trend and sustained foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex ended 185.23 points or 0.48 percent higher at 39,086.03 while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 64.75 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 11,535.

M&M, Powergrid, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, RIL, HCL Tech, ONGC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Ultrachem and Bajaj Finance, rising upto 5.77 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Bajaj Auto, Asian Paint, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Nestle, HUL, NTPC, SBI, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserve and Titan, falling upto 2.62 percent.

Bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth a net Rs 486.09 crore on Tuesday, exchange data showed. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.04 per cent higher at USD 45.60 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 16 paise to end at 73.03 against the US dollar.

 

