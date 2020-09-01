Sensex ends 273 points higher; telecom stocks rally

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Tuesday led by index heavyweights amid a positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex finished 272.51 points or 0.71 percent higher at 38,900.80. It hit an intra-day high of 39,226.82 and a low of 38,542.11. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 82.75 points or 0.73 percent to settle at 11,470.25. It touched a high of 11,553.55 and a low of 11,366.90 during the day.

Telecom and metal stock led the rally on the indices with support of select financials. Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 6.38 percent, on the Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The apex court granted 10 years to telecom firms for paying the AGR-related dues to the government with certain conditions.

Other gainers were Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, NTPC, SBI, Bajaj Finserve, HUL, Titan, Kotak Bank, Nestle and HDFC, rising upto 4.42 percent. On the other hand, ONGC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ITC, TCS, Bajaj Auto and HCL Tech were among the laggards, falling upto 3.29 percent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with significant gains, while Tokyo was in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were largely positive in early deals. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.13 percent higher at USD 45.79 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee settled at 72.87 against the US dollar, registering a surge of 73 paise over its previous close.