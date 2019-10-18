close

Sensex ends higher; Reliance Industries touches record high

Shares closed higher on Friday, led by gains in metal and state-owned banks while country's most valuable company, Reliance Industries Ltd, jumped to a record high during the session ahead of its September-quarter results announcement.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.65 per cent higher at 11,661.85, while the benchmark BSE Sensex finished up 0.63 per cent at 39,298.38. For the week, the NSE Nifty was up 3.16 per cent and the BSE Sensex was 3.07 per cent firmer.

Investors were looking forward to a better-than-expected quarterly result from Reliance for the three months ended September 30 on the back of last month`s corporate tax cut. Reliance`s shares ended 1.42% higher, after surging as much as 2.25%. The company became the country`s first to reach a market cap of 9 trillion rupees ($126.51 billion) during the session.

Meanwhile, the NSE state-owned banks index closed up 1.43 per cent, while the NSE metals index rose 1.87 per cent. Yes Bank`s shares jumped 8.44 per cent and topped the gainers list on the Nifty.

