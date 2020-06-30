Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty settles at 10,302

New Delhi: Markets ended marginally lower on Tuesday led by losses in financials.

The BSE Sensex fell 45.72 points or 0.13 percent to 34,915.80 while the NSE Nifty fell 10.30 points or 0.10 percent to 10,302.10.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Maruti, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Ultrachem, Tata Steel, NTPC, LT, HDFC, M&M, Infosys, Axis Bank and HCL Tech, rising upto 2.77 percent. On the other hand major losers were Powergrid, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, ITC, ONGC, RIL, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, TCS, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserve, falling upto 1.88 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, Sensex dropped 209.75 points or 0.60 percent to end at 34,961.52 while the Nifty fell 70.60 points or 0.68 percent to 10,312.40.