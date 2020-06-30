हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty settles at 10,302

The BSE Sensex fell 45.72 points or 0.13 percent to 34,915.80 while the NSE Nifty fell 10.30 points or 0.10 percent to 10,302.10.

Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty settles at 10,302

New Delhi: Markets ended marginally lower on Tuesday led by losses in financials.

The BSE Sensex fell 45.72 points or 0.13 percent to 34,915.80 while the NSE Nifty fell 10.30 points or 0.10 percent to 10,302.10.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Maruti, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Ultrachem, Tata Steel, NTPC, LT, HDFC, M&M, Infosys, Axis Bank and HCL Tech, rising upto 2.77 percent. On the other hand major losers were Powergrid, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, ITC, ONGC, RIL, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, TCS, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserve, falling upto 1.88 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, Sensex dropped 209.75 points or 0.60 percent to end at 34,961.52 while the Nifty fell 70.60 points or 0.68 percent to 10,312.40.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Sensex rises 213 points, Nifty at 10,377 in early trade
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M8S

PM's speech important for the country today, people must connect with the address: Home Minister Amit Shah