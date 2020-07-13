Sensex ends nearly 100 points higher, Nifty closes above 10,800

New Delhi: Markets came off the day's highs but managed to end the session higher on Monday.

The BSE Sensex ended 99.36 points or 0.27 per cent, higher at 36,693.69. Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 34.65 points, or 1.15 per cent, up at 10,802.70 -- losing about 80 points from the day's high.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, RIL, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HUL, ITC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Nestle, Maruti and Titan, rising upto 5.53 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Powergrid, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, NTPC, LT, Bajaj Finserve, Ultrachem and TCS, falling upto 2.41 percent.

Sectorally, BSE energy, telecom, teck, IT, metal and FMCG indices rose up to 2.47 per cent, while realty, finance, bankex and utilities indices fell up to 1.52 per cent. Broader midcap rose 0.05 per cent, while smallcap slipped 0.15 per cent.

On the currency front, the rupee settled on a flat note at 75.19 against the US dollar.

World shares were approaching a five-month peak, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8% as Chinese stocks jumped 2.1% on Monday. Japan`s Nikkei gained 2.2% and South Korea 1.7%, Reuters added.