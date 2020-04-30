Sensex ends nearly 1000 points higher, Nifty above 9,850

New Delhi: Markets put up a great show on Thursday with the BSE Sensex rallying over 1000 points in closing trade.

The BSE Sensex soared 997.46 points or 3.05 percent to end at 33,717.62 while the NSE Nifty surged 306.55 points or 3.21 percent to close at 9,859.90.

Sentiments in the domestic market are easing amidst hope of gradual lifting of lockdowns that have been imposed to contain infection of COVID-19. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to contain the coronavirus disease. Market mood was also uplifted by the short covering due to expiry of April series F&O contracts.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ONGC, HCL Tech, HeroMoto Corp, TCS, Maruti, Infosys, Tata Steel, NTPC, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Titan and HDFC, rising upto 13,40 percent. On the other hand, shares of Sun Pharma, HUL, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were the major losers, falling upto 2.72 percent.

On the currency front, the rupee surged 57 paise to provisionally close at 75.09 against the US dollar.