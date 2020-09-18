Sensex falls 134 points, Nifty closes at 11,504

New Delhi: Markets ended in red for the second consecutive session on Friday led by losses in banking, financials amid mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex closed at 38,845.82, down 134.03 points or 0.34 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 11.15 points or 0.10 per cent to finish at 11,504.95.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Maruti, Titan, SBI, HUL, HDFC, Tata Steel, Infosys, LT and IndusInd Bank, falling upto 2.39 percent.

On the other hand, major gainers were Bharti Airtel, M&M, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, ONGC, Asian paints, Ultrachem, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, and ITC, climbing as much as 3.73 percent.

During the week, the Sensex dropped 8.73 points or 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 40.50 points or 0.35 per cent.

BSE finance, bankex, consumer durables, FMCG, capital goods and metal indices lost up to 1.16 per cent. On the other hand, healthcare, telecom, realty, utilities, power and auto indices surged as much as 3.50 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE mid-cap index rose 0.26 per cent, while the small-cap gauge skidded 0.32 per cent.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains, while most stock exchanges in Europe were trading with a negative bias. Oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 43.47 per barrel.

Rupee meanwhile strengthened by 21 paise to close at 73.45 against the US dollar.