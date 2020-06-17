हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex falls 232 points, Nifty slides below 9,850

The BSE Sensex fell 232.15 points or 0.69 percent to 33,373.07. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 79.20 points or 0.80 percent to 9,834.80 in early trade.

Sensex falls 232 points, Nifty slides below 9,850

New Delhi: Markets opened in red on Wednesday amidst negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 232.15 points or 0.69 percent to 33,373.07. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 79.20 points or 0.80 percent to 9,834.80 in early trade.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Powergrid, NTPC, Kotak Bank, UltraChem, M&M, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Heromotocorp, LT, ITC and HCL Tech, falling upto 2.06 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti,  Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Bajaj Finance , Bajaj Auto and Nestle, rising upto 2.29 percent.

Among Asian peers, Japan`s Nikkei eased 0.7%, after jumping almost 5% on Tuesday for its biggest daily gain in three months. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went flat, having climbed 2.8% the previous day. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.1%. The Dow ended Tuesday up 2.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.90% and the Nasdaq 1.75%, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 376.42 points or 1.13 percent to close at 33,605.22. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended 100.30 points or 1.02 percent higher at 9,914.

