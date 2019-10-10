close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex falls 297.55 points to close at 37880.40, Nifty ends at 11234.50

About 875 shares have advanced, 1541 shares declined, and 176 shares are unchanged.

Sensex falls 297.55 points to close at 37880.40, Nifty ends at 11234.50

Sensex plunged 297.55 points or 0.78% to close at 37880.40 on Thursday, while the Nifty shed 78.80 points to finish the day at 11234.50. About 875 shares have advanced, 1541 shares declined, and 176 shares are unchanged. Bank Nifty went down around 2% with IndusInd Bank falling 6%.

Spicejet, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Adani Green Energy and Adani Gas stocks were the major gaining stocks in the intraday trade, while Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dewan Housing Finance Limited or DHFL, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, National Aluminum Corporation Limited or NALCO, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Suzlon Energy stocks were the major losers.

Banking stocks were the worst sufferers as the BSE Bankex fell near 2.8 per cent. Banking major YES Bank share price plunged 5.44 per cent, shares of IndusInd Bank crashed 6.1%, RBL Bank shares lost 6.8%, State Bank of India shares plunged 2.5%, ICICI Bank nosedived 2.7%while Axis Bank and Federal Bank shares fell to the tune of 1.65%.

Among major Asian markets, the Japanese Nikke gained 0.45%, South Korean Kospi plunged 0.88%, Hang Seng ticked 0.1 per cent higher while the Shanghai market jumped 0.78%.

Tags:
SensexBSENiftySensex closing
Next
Story

Sensex gains 645 points, Nifty advances 186 points; Vodafone Idea, Ashok Leyland, ICICI Bank lead bull run

Must Watch

PT9M33S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 10th October 2019