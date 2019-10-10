Sensex falls 297.55 points to close at 37880.40, Nifty ends at 11234.50

Sensex plunged 297.55 points or 0.78% to close at 37880.40 on Thursday, while the Nifty shed 78.80 points to finish the day at 11234.50. About 875 shares have advanced, 1541 shares declined, and 176 shares are unchanged. Bank Nifty went down around 2% with IndusInd Bank falling 6%.

Spicejet, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Adani Green Energy and Adani Gas stocks were the major gaining stocks in the intraday trade, while Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dewan Housing Finance Limited or DHFL, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, National Aluminum Corporation Limited or NALCO, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Suzlon Energy stocks were the major losers.

Banking stocks were the worst sufferers as the BSE Bankex fell near 2.8 per cent. Banking major YES Bank share price plunged 5.44 per cent, shares of IndusInd Bank crashed 6.1%, RBL Bank shares lost 6.8%, State Bank of India shares plunged 2.5%, ICICI Bank nosedived 2.7%while Axis Bank and Federal Bank shares fell to the tune of 1.65%.

Among major Asian markets, the Japanese Nikke gained 0.45%, South Korean Kospi plunged 0.88%, Hang Seng ticked 0.1 per cent higher while the Shanghai market jumped 0.78%.