close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex falls 305 points; banking, financial stocks decline

Experts opine that the selloff by foreign funds was due to the government's reluctance to tweak foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) income tax surcharge.

Sensex falls 305 points; banking, financial stocks decline

New Delhi: Markets closed in red on Monday led by decline in banking and financial stocks, amid heavy foreign fund outflow.

The BSE Sensex fell 305.88 points or 0.80 percent to 38,031.13 while the NSE Nifty closed 73.05 points or 0.64 percent to 11,346.20.

Intra-day the 30-share index touched a high of 38,333.52 and a low of  37,890.32 while the Nifty swung between high of 11,398.15 and low of 11,301.25.

Experts opine that the selloff by foreign funds was due to the government's reluctance to tweak foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) income tax surcharge.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finanace, ITC, SBI, M&M, Powergrid, L&T, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank, falling by upto 5.09 percent. On the other hand, top gainers were Yes Bank, Vedanta, RIL, Asian Paint, Maruti, Sun Pharma, ONGC, TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Heromoto Corp and NTPC, rising upto 9.49 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 950.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 733.92 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex tanked 560.45 points or 1.44 percent to 38,337.01 while the NSE Nifty closed 177.65 points or 1.53 percent to 11,419.25.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todaystock market update
Next
Story

Markets open in red; Sensex falls 311 points, Nifty below 11,320

Must Watch

PT5M41S

Countdown starts for 'Chandrayaan-2' to take off and create history on the moon by India