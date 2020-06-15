हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NSE

Sensex falls 552 points, Nifty ends at 9,813

Sensex falls 552 points, Nifty ends at 9,813

New Delhi: Markets ended in the red on Monday amidst negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 552.09 points or 1.63 percent to end at 33,228.80. The NSE Nifty on the other hand finished 159.20 points or 1.60 percent to 9,813.70.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel, ITC, HDFC Bank, Titan, SBI, LT and Kotak Bank, falling upto 7.27 percent. On the other hand RIL, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma and ONGC, were the top gainers, rising upto 1.65 percent.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex ended 242.52 points or 0.72 percent higher at 33,780.89. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 70.90 points or 0.72 percent to end at 9,972.90.

Tags:
NSEBSENiftySensex today
  • 3,32,424Confirmed
  • 9,520Deaths

Full coverage

  • 78,35,340Confirmed
  • 4,31,141Deaths

Full coverage

