Sensex falls 79 points, Nifty plunges 19 points to close at 12,343

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in red on Wednesday (January 15) with the Sensex losing 79 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 41,872 and the Nifty falling 19 points or 0.15 per cent to finish the day at 12,343 points.

HeroMotoCorp was the top gainer on the Sensex, gaining 2.5 per cent during the session. It was followed by Titan, Maruti, Asian Paints and M&M. The worst losers were IndusInd Bank, Infosys, SBI, Power Grid and ITC.

Indian equity indices opened with a weak start on Wednesday. The Sensex began 94.08 points down or 0.22% at 41858.55, and the Nifty too started 35.50 points down or 0.29% at 12326.80. Among major gainers on the indices were HCL Tech, TCS, Gail, and Hero MotoCorp, while Yes Bank, Mindtree, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Vedanta were the top losers.

Notably, Wipro shares were in focus today as the IT major reported its earnings for the third quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday. Its net profit came in at Rs 2,455.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, down 3.79 per cent compared with the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, stocks were steady in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the signing of an initial US-China trade deal, with sentiment somewhat dented by comments from the US Treasury Secretary`s that tariffs would remain in place for now.