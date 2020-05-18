हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex falls nearly 190 points, Nifty slips below 9,100

In early trade, the BSE Sensex fell 188.17 points or 0.61 percent to 30,909.56 while the NSE Nifty declined 62.90 points or 0.69 percent to 9,073.95.

Sensex falls nearly 190 points, Nifty slips below 9,100

New Delhi: Markets opened lower on Monday as investors weighed the fiscal impact of the government's economic stimulus.

In early trade, the BSE Sensex fell 188.17 points or 0.61 percent to 30,909.56 while the NSE Nifty declined 62.90 points or 0.69 percent to 9,073.95.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Maruti, Titan, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Powergrid, ONGC, and HDFC, falling upto 3.81 percent. On the other hand, the major gainers were Infosys, RIL, ITC, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HCL Tech, rising upto 1.46 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1% in early trade. Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.2% and South Korean stocks 0.1%, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share index pared most losses to settle 25.16 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 31,097.73.

Similarly, NSE Nifty slipped 5.90 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 9,136.85.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in focus on May 18, 2020
  • 96,169Confirmed
  • 3,029Deaths

Full coverage

  • 47,58,857Confirmed
  • 3,14,618Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M27S

Watch: Zee News' special programme 'Lockdown Diaries' on COVID-19 lockdown