Sensex falls nearly 190 points, Nifty slips below 9,100

New Delhi: Markets opened lower on Monday as investors weighed the fiscal impact of the government's economic stimulus.

In early trade, the BSE Sensex fell 188.17 points or 0.61 percent to 30,909.56 while the NSE Nifty declined 62.90 points or 0.69 percent to 9,073.95.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Maruti, Titan, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Powergrid, ONGC, and HDFC, falling upto 3.81 percent. On the other hand, the major gainers were Infosys, RIL, ITC, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HCL Tech, rising upto 1.46 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1% in early trade. Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.2% and South Korean stocks 0.1%, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share index pared most losses to settle 25.16 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 31,097.73.

Similarly, NSE Nifty slipped 5.90 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 9,136.85.