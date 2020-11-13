Sensex falls over 270 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 12,650

New Delhi: Markets opened in the red on Friday with BSE Sensex dropping over 270 points in early trade tracking losses in banking stocks amid weak cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex fell 273.15 points or 0.63 percent to 43,084.04 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 81.30 points or 0.64 percent to 12,609.50.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, LT, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, TCS and Powergrid, falling upto 3.37 percent.

On the other hand, Titan, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Asian Paint, Nestle, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserve, HUL, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, and M&M were the major gainers, rising upto 2.05 percent.

Market did not react much yesterday after the announcement of fiscal stimulus under Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 by the Finance Ministry In the previous session, Sensex ended 236.48 points or 0.54 percent lower at 43,357.19, while Nifty slipped 58.35 points or 0.46 percent to 12,690.80.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,514.12 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan dipped 0.25% in early trade as shares across the region stumbled. Chinese blue-chips led losses, falling 1.21%. Australian shares lost 0.47%, Seoul`s Kospi was down 0.16% and the Hang Seng was 0.55% lower. Japan`s Nikkei 225 fell 0.95%, a Reuters report said.