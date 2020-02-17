Sensex gains 136 points, Nifty above 12,150; Yes Bank, TCS advance

Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Monday with the BSE Sensex gaining 136 points to touch 41,390 points and the NSE Nifty advancing 39 points to reach 12,153 points.

About 467 shares have advanced, 295 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged. Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, TCS were among major gainers on the Indices, while Gail, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank were prominent losers.

The Indian rupee opened weaker at 71.47 a dollar vs Friday's close of 71.36 against the US dollar

On the Asian front, Japan's Topix index plunged 0.9 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng zoomed 0.7 per cent and Shanghai Composite advanced 0.9 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index gained 0.2 per cent.

On Friday (February 14), the equity benchmark indices had ended in the red amid volatile session with the Sensex plunging 202.05 points or 0.49% at 41,257.74, and the broader Nifty also ending 61.20 points down or 0.50% at 12,113.50. Among major gainers on the Nifty were Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, UPL, and HCL Tech, while GAIL, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors, and Power Grid Corp were among major losers.

All the sectoral indices ended lower, with PSU Bank Index down 2 per cent followed by auto, FMCG, metal, energy and IT. About 901 shares advanced, 1589 shares declined, and 170 shares remained unchanged.