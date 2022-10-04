Sensex gains over 1000 points in early trade; Nifty gains over 255 points

The Benchmark BSE Sensex gained 806.71 points or 1.42% today to open at 57,595.52 points while the broader Nifty opened 255 points higher at 17,142.35 marking a gain of 1.51 per cent from its previous close. All the sectoral indices were trading in the green in early trade. BSE Sensex was trading at 57,794.01 or up 1005.2 points (1.77%) at 9.24 am.



Sensex gained 717.84 points or 1.26 per cent in the pre-opening session today to climb to 57,506.65. Nifty gained 258.55 points or 1.53 per cent in the pre-session to reach 17,145.90.



Yesterday, Sensex and Nifty both declined over 1 per cent at close due to heavy selling in banking, auto and FMCG shares amid weak global market cues and foreign fund outflows. Benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 638.11 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 56,788.81.



The broader NSE Nifty fell by 207 points or 1.21 per cent to end at 16,887.35 as 42.



Sensex had surged by 016.96 points or 1.80 per cent to settle at 57,426.92 on Friday. The Nifty climbed 276.25 points or 1.64 per cent to end at 17,094.35.



Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Hong Kong settled lower, while Tokyo ended higher.



Foreign institutional investors became net buyers as they purchased shares worth Rs 590.58 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE. Foreign investors turned sellers in September, pulling out Rs 7,600 crore from Indian equity markets.