Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty above 12,200 amid buying across sectors

Sensex

The Sensex index rose as much as 235.14 points to touch 41,694.93 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 12,239.85, up 65.2 points from the previous close. 

MUMBAI: S&P BSE Sensex opened on a positive note, gaining over 200 points, while Nifty traded above 12,200 amid buying across sectors as markets opened on Friday (February 14, 2020). The Sensex index rose as much as 235.14 points to touch 41,694.93 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 12,239.85, up 65.2 points from the previous close. 

Gains made across sectors like banking, information technology and automobile shares boosted the markets shortly after they opened.
 
Nestle, Yes Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Motors and Zee Entertainment, trading between 1.12 per cent and 1.87 per cent higher, were top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip benchmark index.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eicher Motors and JSW Steel - down between 0.27 per cent and 0.77 per cent - were the only top Nifty laggards. 

HDFC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex, together accounting for a rise of more than 70 points in the index. 

