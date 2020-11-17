Sensex hits fresh record high, tops 44,000-level

New Delhi: Domestic markets rallied on Tuesday on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine with BSE Sensex surging past 44,000 level for the first time.

The BSE Sensex opened at record high of 44,095.85. In early trade, Sensex was trading 322.75 points or 0.74 higher at 43,960.73. The NSE Nifty was up 86.55 points or 0.68 percent at 12,866.80.

Intra-day, Sensex saw record high of 44,161.16 while Nifty was at 12,934.05 intra-day.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, SBI, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, LT, Maruti, M&M, Asian Paint, RIL, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank, rising upto 6.18 percent. On the other hand, major losers were HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ITC, TCS, NTPC and ONGC, falling upto 1.34 percent.

Live TV

#mute

The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets will remain closed on Monday (November 16) on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Domestic equity benchmarks surged to lifetime highs on Saturday (November 14) as investors built up fresh positions in the special Muhurat trading session to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2077. The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 194.98 points or 0.45 per cent to close at a record 43,637.98. Intra-day, it hit its all-time high of 43,830.93. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 50.65 points, or 0.40 per cent, to finish at its lifetime high of 12,770.60. It touched an intra-day record of 12,828.70 during the session.