Sensex jumps 150 points ahead of RBI policy outcome, Nifty hovers around 11,100

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Thursday on sustained buying by domestic and foreign institutional investors.

All eyes are set upon the announcement of RBI monetary policy scheduled scheduled to be announced later in the day. It would be the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting under RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who took charge in December 2018 following exit of Urjit Patel.

The 30-share index was trading 161.53 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 37,136.76. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 33.05 points, or 0.30 percent to 11,095.50.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 694.97 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 525.26 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, M&M, Yes Bank, Maruti and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2.64 percent. On the other hand, Tata Steel, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Vedanta fell up to 0.51 percent.

Asian share markets were in a muted mood on Thursday, a Reuters report wrote. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little moved in early trade. Japan`s Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.06 percent in very thin trade.

The Dow fell 0.08 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.22 percent and the Nasdaq 0.36 percent.

