Sensex jumps 178 points; Nifty ends above 10,600 level

New Delhi: Markets ended in green for the third straight session on Friday tracking gains in industry heavyweights amidst positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE index settled 177.72 points or 0.50 per cent, higher at 36,021.42. It touched a high of 36,110.21 and a low of 35,872.38.

The NSE Nifty rose 55.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at 10,607.35.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Titan, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries, rallying 4.05 percent On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the laggards, falling upto 1.50 percent.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 38 paise to settle at 74.66 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Thursday, the Sensex settled 429.25 points, or 1.21 per cent, higher at 35,843.70. The NSE Nifty surged 121.65 points, or 1.17 per cent, to close at 10,551.70.