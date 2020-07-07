Sensex jumps 187 points; Nifty closes at 10,799

New Delhi: Markets ended in the green for the fifth straight session on Tuesday led by gains in financial and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex ended 187.24 points or 0.51 percent higher at 36,674.52 whle the NSE Nifty edged up by 36 points or 0.33 percent to close at 10,799.65.

Major gainers on the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Maruti, HDFC, Tech Mahindra and Nestle, rising upto 7.84 percent. On the other hand, NTPC, ITC, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, ONGC, M&M, Ultrachem, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, RIL, LT and HUL were among the laggards, falling upto 2.78 percent.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 348.35 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee extended the losses and settled 25 paise lower at 74.93 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 465.86 points or 1.29 percent to close 36,487.28 at while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 156.30 points or 1.47 percent to 10,763.65.