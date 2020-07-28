Sensex jumps 230 points, Nifty tests 11,200

New Delhi: Markets opened in positive zone led by gains in financials.

The BSE Sensex was trading higher by 230.28 points or 0.61 percent to 38,165.01 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was trading 65.65 points or 0.59 percent up at 11,197.45.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex slipped 194.17 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 37,934.73. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 62.35 points or 0.56 per cent lower at 11,131.80.

Top gainer in the Sensex pack was Tech Mahindra, rising upto 5.02 percent. The IT major on Monday reported 1.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 972.3 crore for the June 2020 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 959.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, Tech Mahindra said in a statement. The consolidated revenue stood at Rs 9,106 crore in the quarter under review, up 5.2 per cent from Rs 8,653 crore in the year-ago period.

Other gainers were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Ultrachem, Bajaj Finserve, HDFC ank, Maruti and Bajaj Auto, rising upto 2.20 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Asian Paint, Powergrid, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Sun Pharma, HUL, ICICI Bank, ONGC, and HDFC, falling upto 0.72 percent.