Sensex jumps 282 points, Nifty ends above 12,850

New Delhi: Markets ended on a positive note on Friday led by gains in banking and financials amid positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex ended 282.29 points or 0.65 percent higher at 43,882.25. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 87.35 points or 0.68 percent to 12,859.05.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finserve, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, NTPC, HDFC, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Ultrachem and HCL Tech, rising upto 9.13 percent. On the other hand, major losers were RIL, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, ONG, Axis Bank, HUL, and LT, falling upto 3.72 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 74.16 (provisional) against the US dollar

In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 580.09 points or 1.31 per cent lower at 43,599.96, while Nifty closed 166.55 points or 1.29 per cent down at 12,771.70.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,180.61 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.41 per cent to USD 44.38 per barrel.