हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex jumps 282 points, Nifty ends above 12,850

The BSE Sensex ended 282.29 points or 0.65 percent higher at 43,882.25. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 87.35 points or 0.68 percent to 12,859.05.

Sensex jumps 282 points, Nifty ends above 12,850

New Delhi: Markets ended on a positive note on Friday led by gains in banking and financials amid positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex ended 282.29 points or 0.65 percent higher at 43,882.25. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 87.35 points or 0.68 percent to 12,859.05.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finserve, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, NTPC, HDFC, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Ultrachem and HCL Tech, rising upto 9.13 percent. On the other hand, major losers were RIL, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, ONG, Axis Bank, HUL, and LT, falling upto 3.72 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 74.16 (provisional) against the US dollar

In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 580.09 points or 1.31 per cent lower at 43,599.96, while Nifty closed 166.55 points or 1.29 per cent down at 12,771.70.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,180.61 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red.

Live TV

#mute

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.41 per cent to USD 44.38 per barrel.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Sensex jumps over 170 points in early trade; Nifty tops 12,800
  • 90,04,365Confirmed
  • 1,32,162Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M30S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Have you seen Mahira Khan's punjabi avtaar ?