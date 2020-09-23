हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex jumps 322 points in early trade, Nifty above 11,240

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Wednesday despite mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 322.49 points or 0.85 percent to 38,056.57 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 94.40 points or 0.85 percent to 11,248.05.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were RIL, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti, Sun Pharma, HDFC, LT, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserve, rising 2.72 percent. Major loser on the other hand wer TCS, Bharti Airtel, Powergrid, Nestle, NTPC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto, falling upto 1.41 percent.

Among the Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady after two days of declines, but the mood was hardly bullish. Japan`s Nikkei returned from a two-day holiday to drop 0.6%. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong opened flat, the ASX 200 rose 1.6% and South Korea`s Kospi fell 0.8% on a jump in coronavirus infections.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex tanked 300.06 points or 0.79 percent to end at 37,734.08 while the NSE Nifty declined 96.90 points to settle at 11,153.65.

BSENSENiftySensex today
