Sensex jumps 632 points, Nifty rises above 9,700

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Monday led by rally in banking and financial stocks amidst positive Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 632.94 points or 1.95 percent to 33,057.04. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 143.90 points or 1.50 percent to 9,724.20.

All the indices in the Sensex pack were trading in green. Major gainers were Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, SBI, ITC, Tata Steel, ONGC, LT, M&M, ICICI Bank, rising upto 4.25 percent.

Among Asian peers Hong Kong managed to rally 3.6%, while Chinese blue chips put on 2.2%. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 2.1% to its highest since early March. Japan`s Nikkei added 1.1% to also reach a three-month peak. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 recovered to be up 0.1%, having been down 1% in early trade. EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 1.4% and FTSE futures 1.2%, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 223.51 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 32,424.10 while the NSE Nifty advanced 90.20 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 9,580.30. The Sensex rallied 1,751.51 points or 5.71 per cent, while the Nifty spurted 541.05 points or 5.98 per cent during the week.