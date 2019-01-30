हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex jumps over 180 points, Nifty tests 10,700

New Delhi: Markets opened on positive note in tandem with global stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped 182.95 points or 0.51 percent to 35,775.45 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 46.00 points or 0.43 percent to 10,698.20.

US stock futures and Asian equities eked out modest gains on as investors seized on Apple Inc`s earnings and comments from its chief that US-China trade tensions were easing, sending the iPhone maker`s shares soaring in after-hours trade, a Reuters report said.

S&P 500 e-mini futures tacked on 0.1 percent in early trade while MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.05 percent. Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.2 percent before erasing gains.

With Agency Inputs

