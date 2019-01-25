Sensex jumps over 240 points, Nifty above 10,900

New Delhi: Market opens higher positive Asian cues while investors are cutious about the Q3 release of index heavyweights such as Maruti Suzuki and Larsen and Toubro (L&T), later in the day.

The Bse Sensex jumped 241.25 points or 0.67 percent to 36,436.35 while the NSE Nifty rallied 69.30 points or 0.64 percent to 10,919.10 in early trade.

Asian stocks inched higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in US technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in Europe and caution ahead of several key events next week including US-China trade talks, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent. The index was headed for a loss of 0.1 percent this week. Australian stocks climbed 0.5 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI added 0.7 percent. Japan`s Nikkei advanced 1 percent.

